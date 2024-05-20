War and climate change are overwhelming Somalia

Somalia’s reliance on humanitarian aid may also help explain why roughly one in five of its people is stuck in godforsaken camps like Samawade. Across Somalia almost 4m people are classified as “internally displaced", up from about 1m a decade ago. Many would much rather return to their old homes and livelihoods or get jobs and new homes in the cities than stay where they are. “I love farming," says Halima, a grandmother. “You sleep when you like and you work when you like." Yet going home is not always an option: her farm was washed away by floods.