War is reshaping the Ukrainian state—for the better

The distaste for rigid hierarchies and the devolution of decision-making are among the defining features of this new approach to administration. Those may sound like boilerplate principles of good government, but they are rare in post-Soviet states. Their adoption by the Ukrainian army helps explain why it has been able to keep Russia’s numerically superior forces at bay. They have also been used to great effect by Mr Kamyshin’s former boss, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister of infrastructure, in the mammoth task of distributing all the weapons and supplies donated by Ukraine’s allies. These have to be brought to the front lines without being stockpiled in big warehouses or transported along predictable routes, since both would create easy targets for Russian bombs. He has achieved the near-impossible by dividing deliveries into multitudes of small consignments, the vast majority of which are moved by private hauliers along a plethora of obscure and ever-evolving routes.