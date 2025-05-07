'War not an answer to terror attacks': Raj Thackeray on Operation Sindoor; says ‘Pakistan already a ruined nation'

India-Pakistan: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday, remarked that the India's Operation Sindoor was futile, saying, “Pakistan is already a ruined nation. What will you ruin it?”

India on the intervening night of 6 and 7 March launched Operation Sindoor where nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were targetted. Eight people were killed and at least 35 were injured.

Raj Thackeray said, “War is not an answer to terror attacks. In America, twins towers were attacked, pentagon was attacked. they did not go far war. they killed terrorists. creating war like situation in another country, conducting mock drill.”

“Why was there no security where tourists come in large numbers: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on #OperationSindoor”, the MNS leader added.

Raj Thackeray said it is important to conduct combing operations. Airstrike can't be an answer. The government's mistakes must be shown. After the attack, the PM cut short his Saudi trip.

Raj Thackeray alleged that PM Modi went on campaign in Bihar, adding, “there was no need.”

“He (PM Modi) went for Adani port inauguration in Kerala, attended waves. If the situation is so serious, there was no need to do all these. Rather than doing mock drills, do combing operations wherever you know. The police force knows everything what is going on where.”

What is Operation Sindoor ? Operation Sindoor was a precision military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7 targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a direct retaliation to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

The strikes of Operation Sindoor focused exclusively on dismantling terror camps and infrastructure used for planning cross-border attacks, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations to prevent escalation.

The Indian government described the operation as measured and non-escalatory, emphasising restraint in target selection and execution to hold perpetrators accountable without provoking wider conflict.