Was the military uprising a coup or a hoax? Bolivians aren’t sure
Juan Forero , Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Jun 2024, 04:51 PM IST
SummaryThe government is rejecting allegations of a false-flag operation while it arrests people for allegedly plotting a rebellion.
A day after Bolivia’s unpopular president stood down military officers who had launched an apparent coup, his political adversaries and ordinary people are poking holes in the leftist government’s version of events.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less