Watch | Is my nation so weak that it can’t protect Manipur’s people? asks Congress MP Alfred Arthur in Parliament

Congress Member of Parliament Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur. The Congress MP was speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on Constitution on Saturday.

Arthur, MP from Outer Manipur, start his speech by speaking about his village’s (Shangshak Phunghon) significance in World War 2 in 1944 while recalling that during the the making of the constitution, the area was not represented properly.

“In 1950 Constitution came into being. That part of the country did not know what was happening.” Arthur said emphasising that the ‘pluralism’ is the core of India as a nation.

Advertisement

“Where was the Constitution on the December 4, 2021 when armed forces killed 6 civilians who had gone to work in mines,” he said invoking 2021 Nagaland killings, criticising the Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh of not taking responsibility for the deaths of the civilians.

“This country should hang its head in shame,” he said in an emotionally-charged speech. “Are we not part of this nation, Mr chairman,” he said.

Arthur spoke about Manipur violence too. “I do not need to remind this house what is happening in Manipur on May 3, 2023. Or what has been happening in last 19 months. I have clearly said before that as a citizen of this nation and as the member of the family that contributed for building this nation, it is my right to ask for justice,” Arthur said.

Advertisement

“Why is this till today that my Prime Minister, someone who this nation believes and someone who I also wish to believe, why is it till date he is not answerable to people Manipur. Is it too much to ask for me on behalf of people who elected me,” Arthur.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her first speech in Lok Sabha today

“Is my nation so weak that you cannot protect lives and properties of people in Manipur,” he said.

Not the first time This is not the first time that Arthur has criticised PM Modi of not visiting violence-hit Manipur. In an emotionally charged speech in the Lok Sabha on July 30, Arthur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modito visit the violence-hit state.

"Can you not hear the cries of the women and children who cannot return to their homes?" he asked during a debate in the Lower House on the Budget 2024.

Advertisement

Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides are speaking in the debate against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with the INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The debate was initiated by Rajnath Singh on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate today.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked Veer Savarkar, saying he clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that they follow Constitution, while BJP's book is Manusmriti.

Is my nation so weak that you cannot protect lives and properties of people in Manipur?

“BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7. We want to tell every poor person that you are protected by Constitution,” said Gandhi.

Advertisement

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 25 and is expected to run till December 20.