Watch: Scuffle breaks out between Congress & BJP workers in Gujarat amid protest over remarks against PM Modi in Bihar

Congress and BJP workers entered into a scuffle with each other in Surat on Saturday over derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother in Bihar by a man who has now been arrested.

In a video on social media, BJP workers were seen protesting outside the Congress office in Surat over the incident. Police personnel were also present at the scene.

Take a look at the video here.

Surat: Scuffle breaks out between BJP and Congress workers in Surat.

PM Modi abuse row: What happened? A purported video that surfaced on Thursday showed a man with a Congress flag hurling expletives in Hindi at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother from the dais during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar rally’ in Bihar's Darbhanga. The incident allegedly happened on Wednesday.

This sparked a political row in the poll-bound state of Bihar.

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over the PM Modi abuse incident, with several leaders and ministers condemning it. However, the Congress has not issued an apology yet.

Darbhanga Police said on Friday that it had arrested the man who hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20) and was detained from the Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town. A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi was also named in an FIR.

“…while registering an FIR under Simri police station, 01 accused has been arrested and is being sent to the honorable court,” Darbhanga police posted on X.

BJP stages protest in Delhi

BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress Headquarters in Delhi on Saturday over the abusive language against PM Modi and his mother in Darbhanga.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Congress members of hurling insults at PM Modi and his mother during a political event in Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi is campaigning.

The protesters, carrying posters and chanting slogans, called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.