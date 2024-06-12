Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow on Wednesday at Edavanna in North Kerala district. He received warm welcome from party workers on his arrival at the Calicut Airport, in Kozhikode.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow in the north Kerala district on Wednesday, June 12, and said that he is unable to decide whether to represent Wayanad or Rae Bareli as an MP.

"I find myself caught in a dilemma, unable to reach a final decision. Should I represent Wayanad as its MP or continue in Rae Bareli?" Gandhi said, addressing the rally.

The Gandhi scion won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a considerable margin for a second consecutive time and took the stage to thank the public for showing support. Gandhi also won Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

This marks Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state after the election results were announced. He said, "Hatred has been defeated by love and affection, arrogance by humility." Rahul Gandhi said both Wayanad and Rae Bareli would be happy with his decision.

Here are the top quotes from the rally:

"Fight in 2024 LS polls was for protecting Constitution."

“I look forward to seeing you soon."

"What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does." "God directs the PM to hand over the country's major airports and power plants to Adani," Rahul Gandhi said while taking a jibe at the PM over his earlier remarks.

The Congress leader contended that the country's poor people are his God. He said, “But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do."

"PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message." Rahul launched a scathing attack on PM Modi after his peculiar comments made headlines.

During an interview with NDTV, PM Modi said, “I'm convinced that God has sent me for a purpose, and when that purpose is finished, my work will be done."

The route of the road show at Edavanna, which is part of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, was lit with cheering crowds as thousands of UDF workers and supporters gathered to welcome the Congress leader. At Kozhikode airport, party workers greeted Rahul Gandhi with affectionate embraces.

(With PTI inputs)

