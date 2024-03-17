‘We are fighting against a Shakti’: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai | 10 points
Rahul Gandhi was concluding his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a rally at Shivaji Park, in the presence of INDIA bloc's several prominent leaders.
A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the conclusion ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said that his party is and the entire opposition are fighting against a Shakti (power).
4) "We had to undertake this yatra because the communication system of the country, including media and social media, is not in the hands of the country. Issues that concern the public like unemployment, violence, inflation, farmers' issues, etc. are not being shown. To attract the attention of the country, we had to walk 4,000 km," Rahul Gandhi added.
5) "I have come here to thank INDIA (bloc) on behalf of India. This 10,000 km yatra was not just the yatra of Rahul Gandhi or Congress, it was a yatra of thousands of organizations of the country who want to save the Constitution," said activist Yogendra Yadav.
6) “Earlier, we announced ‘five guarantees’ of Congress and we added five more to it later for the poor, farmers, women, and youth. Now, we (INDIA alliance partners) have agreed upon 25 guarantees, and it will be announced soon. Modi’s guarantee is for the rich; our guarantee is for the common man," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
7) Shiva Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray stated that the BJP is a balloon and unfortunately we are one of those who filled the air in it. For PM Modi, only he and the chair of the prime minister is his family.
8) INDIA will not surrender and will not stop, said Kalpana Soren wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
9) Speaking at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "...You (Rahul Gandhi) have Gandhi in your name and the BJP is scared of it. Today, I can see people with different thoughts and ideas here, let me tell you this is 'India.' The election is all set to begin; the public has the most powerful weapon of the Constitution and that is the 'vote.'...."
10) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "....He (Rahul Gandhi) has tried to deliver a message which is quite significant in today's days...To save India's Constitution, and brotherhood and to defeat hatred, he commenced the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and for that my heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."
With agency inputs.
