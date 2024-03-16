Welcome to the new era of global sea power
The Economist 13 min read 16 Mar 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Summary
- Naval might is back at the heart of competition—and conflict
THE OCEANS matter in geopolitics once more. In the Middle East the Houthi rebel group is menacing shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade. On January 12th America and Britain launched strikes on over 60 Houthi targets in Yemen. The allies strikes are an attempt to reassert freedom of navigation in a crucial artery of world trade but also dramatically expand the geographic scope of the Middle East conflict. Taiwan stands on the cusp of an election that could shape its future. A fight over the island would involve an intense Sino-American naval war stretching well beyond the Pacific. And in Europe the war in Ukraine may turn on the maritime contest for the Black Sea and Crimea. Sea power is back.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less