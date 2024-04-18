CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal's Murshidabad district. One woman injured in clashes. Alleges BJP pre-planned attack ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Ram Navami clashes: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'instigating' violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in the state's Murshidabad district.

Violence erupted on Wednesday, April 17, following a blast near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur. One woman sustained injuries in the incident.

The West Bengal CM alleged that the BJP had 'pre-planned' the attack. She accused the saffron party of orchestrating the violence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," she said at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The firebrand TMC supremo also claimed that goons associated with the BJP roughed up police personnel in the district.

Ram Navami was celebrated across West Bengal on Wednesday amid heavy security deployment and barring the Murshidabad incident, it passed off peacefully with leaders of both TMC and BJP taking part in the festivities with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had planned more than 5,000 programmes across the state to celebrate Ram Navami.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari took part in the Ram Navami processions in New Town near Kolkata and Uluberia in Howrah.

Processions, echoing chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' amid frenzied beating of drums, were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol, Barasat, and Barrackpore.

Despite the administration's ban, participants of Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Durgapur brandished traditional arms.

Jadavpur University withdrew permission it gave to the RSS-affiliated ABVP to celebrate Ram Navami on the campus amid protests by Left-backed student organisations.

Ram Navami celebrations gained momentum after 2016, coinciding with the BJP's rise in the state. The celebrations have been marred by communal violence in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

