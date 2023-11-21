West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has alleged that he had "reliable information" about “snooping" in the governor's house in Kolkata. This comes amid a worsening relationship between West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government and the state's governor.

Bose said the matter had been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities.

"It is a fact. I had reliable information about snooping in Raj Bhavan. That issue has been flagged to the concerned authorities. I will wait and watch," Bose told PTI.

Bose, however, steered clear of pinning blame on anyone.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Rector of the Visva-Bharati decided to rename the North Gate of Raj Bhavan as 'Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate’. This decision was made after a controversy erupted after plaques announcing that Santiniketan was a UNESCO World Heritage Site were installed last month.

The plaques bore the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-officio Chancellor, and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, but not that of Rabindranath Tagore who had founded the university in 1921, leading to demands for removing them from various quarters.

On November 16, Bose alleged there was a culture of violence in Bengal politics. Reacting to the murder of a TMC worker, he had said, "Law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty. Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures. Violence is influencing the politics of Bengal. This culture of violence must stop".

Before that, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee had pointed out delay in approval of bills on the part of the governor.

"Since 2011, a total of 22 bills have been awaiting approval at Raj Bhavan. Three Bills have remained unresolved from 2011 to 2016, four from 2016 to 2021, and 15 from 2021 until now. Among these, six bills are currently under CV Anand Bose's review," he said on November 7.

Bose later said no bill was pending with him, except those needing clarification from the state government or under the consideration of courts.

