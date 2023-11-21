West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose alleges 'snooping' in Raj Bhavan, cites ‘reliable information’
On November 16, Bose alleged there was a culture of violence in Bengal politics. Reacting to the murder of a TMC worker, he had said, 'Law will take its course. Violence is influencing the politics of Bengal. This culture of violence must stop'
West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has alleged that he had "reliable information" about “snooping" in the governor's house in Kolkata. This comes amid a worsening relationship between West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government and the state's governor.
