Western officials brace for volatile Iran after Raisi death
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 May 2024, 03:06 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. and Europe aren’t expecting big policy changes but cite a risk of heightened tensions as a new government forms in Tehran.
Western officials say they are braced for a period of increased volatility with Iran as the country prepares to choose a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend. But they said they don’t expect Tehran to make major foreign-policy shifts.
