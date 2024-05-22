Western officials brace for volatile Iran after Raisi death

The State Department offered “official condolences" for the death of Raisi and other Iranian officials while reaffirming its support for the Iranian people “and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms." On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing that “given the horrible acts" Raisi had engaged in as a judge and as president" the Iranian people were probably better off without him and “we’re certainly not mourning the death."