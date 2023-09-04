Western Officials Plan to Warn U.A.E. Over Trade With Russia
SummaryU.S., U.K. and EU sanctions envoys will jointly press the kingdom this week to halt shipments of goods that could help Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
U.S., U.K. and European Union officials plan to jointly press the United Arab Emirates this week to halt shipments of goods to Russia that could help Moscow in its war against Ukraine, according to U.S. and European officials.
