Shiv Sena's UBT MP Sanjay Raut also commented on PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that the Prime Minister is scared of support that Gandhi gets. Further adding, he said “...They discuss and think about Rahul Gandhi; this is the success of Rahul Gandhi... They have fear about the support that Rahul Gandhi gets... You had made a declaration about a Congress-free India... You saw the dream of Shiv Sena-free Maharashtra... Democracy cannot be sustained in a country by making it free from any political party.…"

What was PM Modi's comment on Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Prime Minister said India now exports mobile phones worth ₹1 lakh crore, and added Congress leaders were afflicted with the “mental disease" of ignoring the country’s achievements.

“A mahagyani (very wise man) of the Congress said yesterday that Indians only have made in China mobile. In which world the 'moorkhon ke sardar' lives?" Modi said without naming Gandhi. “I wonder what foreign glasses they are wearing that they are unable to see the country's achievements," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 to choose legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies while polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of Rajsthan will be held on November 25.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.