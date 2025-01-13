What do Greenlanders think of being bought?
Summary
- Donald Trump’s desire for Greenland, and a shabby visit by his son, reignite the independence debate
After landing in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, Donald Trump junior sought to take stock of local feelings around his father’s plans to take over the Arctic island. A hotel meeting room in the centre of town was the venue for this putative act of spontaneous and popular assembly. Don Jr’s entourage said it encouraged ordinary Greenlanders from all walks of life—but no journalists or politicians—to drop by for a frank conversation about the issues facing Greenland. In reality, locals say, the dozen or so attendees included homeless people coaxed from across the street with the promise of some MAGA merch and a free meal at one of Nuuk’s nicest restaurants.