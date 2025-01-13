What do Greenlanders think of being bought?

After landing in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, Donald Trump junior sought to take stock of local feelings around his father’s plans to take over the Arctic island. A hotel meeting room in the centre of town was the venue for this putative act of spontaneous and popular assembly. Don Jr’s entourage said it encouraged ordinary Greenlanders from all walks of life—but no journalists or politicians—to drop by for a frank conversation about the issues facing Greenland. In reality, locals say, the dozen or so attendees included homeless people coaxed from across the street with the promise of some MAGA merch and a free meal at one of Nuuk’s nicest restaurants.

The stunt was hardly representative of what Greenlanders really make of Donald Trump’s recent outbursts. In Nuuk, opinions range from apathy to bewilderment to fear. Some are washed over by unease. “He’s scary," says Ruth, who works at a cultural centre. “We don’t want him here." She says many Greenlanders take Denmark for granted and that America’s historically poor treatment of indigenous populations in Alaska is a big part of her concern (Greenland’s population is 89% Inuit). Three young construction workers nearby are more amenable to the prospect of American ownership. “It would open economic opportunities for us," one tells The Economist. “I wouldn’t mind" smirks another when asked whether he would like an American passport. “But for me it’s always Greenland first."

Greenlanders say that the past week of global attention has brought the issue of independence back to the fore. The island’s 56,000 people chafe under what they consider a 300 year-old colonial rule from Denmark. In 1979, Greenland was granted broad autonomy, though Denmark retains its power over foreign policy and defence (something Greenlanders are rarely consulted about). According to the most recent opinion poll from 2019, around two-thirds of Greenlanders support independence, but they remain divided over its timing and potential impact on living standards. Danish subsidies keep its economy afloat. They account for over half of the Greenlandic government’s budget and finance much of the island’s employment, health care and education.

Few Greenlanders support an outright American takeover, but some sense an opportunity to leverage Mr Trump’s interest into greater autonomy. American investment in rare-earths mining, for example, could help wean Greenland’s economy from Danish handouts. There is an increasing desire to strike a free trade agreement with America, too. (Greenland left the then-European Community, today’s European Union, in 1985, and hence can strike its own deals.) Mr Trump junior’s high-profile visit to Nuuk might even be a boon for tourism. “It’s an amazing marketing opportunity," quips a political staffer at the Inatsisartut, Greenland’s parliament.

An opinion survey from December 2024 shows that nearly 60% of the Greenlandic public wants closer cooperation with America. “We are not looking for utopia for Greenland," says Kuno Fencker, a pro-independence member of parliament. He thinks Greenlandic independence could be buttressed by closer cooperation with the Americans on defence and security. Many Greenlanders feel that Denmark has not done enough to invest in protecting the island. Greenland already hosts an American military base and is seen as critical to Arctic security. Mr Fencker notes that America already has “Compacts of Free Association" agreements with states like Micronesia in the Pacific. An independent Greenland could strike a “double compact of association" with both Denmark and America, he suggests. Iceland is another model many Greenlanders aspire to.

At a press conference in Copenhagen on Friday, Múte Egede, the island’s pro-independence premier, reaffirmed that Greenland was not for sale. “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders," he told reporters. A general election is due in April for Greenland’s 31-member parliament. The question of independence was anyway going to be front and centre, and now it will be even more so. Greenlanders often complain that for too long they have been ignored over the issues that affect their future. This year, in some part thanks to Mr Trump, that looks likely to change.

