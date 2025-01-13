What do Greenlanders think of being bought?

At a press conference in Copenhagen on Friday, Múte Egede, the island’s pro-independence premier, reaffirmed that Greenland was not for sale. “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders," he told reporters. A general election is due in April for Greenland’s 31-member parliament. The question of independence was anyway going to be front and centre, and now it will be even more so. Greenlanders often complain that for too long they have been ignored over the issues that affect their future. This year, in some part thanks to Mr Trump, that looks likely to change.