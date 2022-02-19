What does Russia want with Ukraine? Putin and NATO tensions explained

U.S. officials said on Feb. 3 that intelligence showed a Russian plan to stage a fabricated attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence personnel against Russian sovereign territory, or against Russian-speaking people, to justify an incursion into Ukraine. The plan would include Moscow’s use of a propaganda video that would depict “graphic scenes" according to administration officials, of a staged, false explosion with corpses, actors depicting mourners and images of destroyed buildings and military equipment. The U.S. and British governments have repeatedly stated they have secret intelligence warning that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. The aim of such statements, Western officials say, is to prevent any such attack from taking place and put the Kremlin off-balance.