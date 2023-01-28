What exactly is Emmanuel Macron’s policy on Ukraine?

Mr Macron seems still to hope that France could one day help to mediate an end to the war. That might explain why he has been wary of leading Europe’s military support for Ukraine. He may also have lingering fears of escalation, a view that runs deep in the foreign-policy establishment in Paris. But France’s recent heavy-arms deliveries suggest that its judgment of that risk has evolved. Mr Macron may simply be saying out loud what other Ukrainian allies are thinking. Russia will remain on Europe’s doorstep, with or without Mr Putin in charge. At some point, say the French, the war will end in talks, and they will have to consider the security of the continent and the location of NATO’s future borders. That may be, but Mr Macron’s eagerness to express the complexity of the situation undermines the clarity of France’s position.