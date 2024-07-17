What is a super PAC? How Elon Musk could funnel millions to help elect Trump

Elon Musk has said he plans to commit $45 million a month to a super political-action committee supporting Donald Trump, the latest in a series of large-dollar donors ponying up tens of millions of dollars in presidential races. The recent flood of money from pro-Trump donors puts pressure on President Biden, who was recently overtaken by his GOP rival in the 2024 money race.

Role of super PACs

Super PACs are groups that can raise unlimited sums of money for what are known as independent expenditures, such as advertising that supports or opposes a candidate. They became especially prominent during the 2012 presidential election and have grown since.

Super PACs are prohibited from coordinating directly with the candidates they support. But they can still infer the direction of the campaign from afar—or get close to the line on what is allowed, such as publicly posting strategy memos that a campaign committee might happen to come across.

How are they different from a traditional PAC?

Corporations and labor unions form old-fashioned PACs to back or oppose political candidates. Donors are limited to giving $5,000 a year to a PAC, and PACs can only give as much as $3,300 a candidate each election. If a PAC gives to five or more candidates—and receives donations from at least 51 people—that increases the cap to $5,000 a candidate each election.

Politicians can also create committees to help their colleagues through so-called leadership PACs, which are bound by the same rules as old-fashioned PACs. Those committees have come under scrutiny for using funds on lavish dining and travel expenses.

How much can people give to a super PAC?

Contribution limits, set by federal law, vary depending on the type of committee—and there are several kinds.

For super PACs, there are no restrictions to what individuals, corporations or labor unions can contribute. Like other committees, super PACs can’t receive donations from federal contractors or foreign nationals.

Each federal candidate—for president, House and Senate—has a principal campaign committee, and donations by individuals to it are capped at $3,300 an election for the 2024 election cycle. Donors can give that amount in both primary and general elections, for a total of $6,600.

People can give much more to political parties, such as the Republican and Democratic national committees: $413,000 a year. That includes money for the committee’s operating expenses, plus separate accounts for its convention, recounts and contests, and its headquarters building.

How did we get here?

The super PAC was born out of court rulings more than a decade ago that took aim at campaign-finance limits enacted since the Watergate era, including the landmark 2010 Citizens United case. Those set the stage for removing political-spending restrictions on corporations, labor unions and others.

A case in 2014, known as McCutcheon, further chipped away at campaign-finance laws by tossing aggregate limits imposed on individuals. Now, people can contribute to as many candidates as they would like, but with individual campaign limits still in place.

What are the rules for disclosure?

All political fundraising committees—including super PACs—must report the names of people who have given more than $200 one time or in aggregate during an election cycle. That information is reported by committees to the Federal Election Commission, which keeps a vast public database of campaign-finance records going back decades. That data contains donor information including names, addresses and employers.

Where does the money race stand between Biden and Trump?

The Trump campaign says it ended June with $285 million in cash across its fundraising arms, which include committees for its campaign, four related PACs and the Republican National Committee. The Biden campaign reported slightly less cash on hand—$240 million across its campaign committee, three PACs and the Democratic National Committee. Those numbers can’t be independently confirmed until the campaigns submit their monthly filings on Saturday.

Comparing money across super PACs for Trump and Biden is more complicated. Because super PACs can’t directly coordinate with candidates, their level of alignment with campaign objectives varies, and some support several candidates or generally partisan causes.

Nevertheless, each of the two campaigns has support from a primary super PAC, and both are due to report their June finances on Saturday. At the end of May, Make America Great Again Inc., the main pro-Trump super PAC, had $94 million in cash, while Future Forward, the main pro-Biden super PAC, had $92 million.

How does Musk’s commitment stack up against others?

Musk’s commitment of around $45 million a month—potentially totaling $180 million over four months between July and October—is large but not unprecedented.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson gave more than $218 million to Republican causes during the 2019-20 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Michael Bloomberg gave nearly $152 million to Democrats.

