What is a super PAC? How Elon Musk could funnel millions to help elect Trump
SummaryMusk and other big-money donors plan to use an outside group to help return Donald Trump to the White House.
Elon Musk has said he plans to commit $45 million a month to a super political-action committee supporting Donald Trump, the latest in a series of large-dollar donors ponying up tens of millions of dollars in presidential races. The recent flood of money from pro-Trump donors puts pressure on President Biden, who was recently overtaken by his GOP rival in the 2024 money race.