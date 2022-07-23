What is Arpita Mukherjee's connection with TMC who had ₹20 crore cash?2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
All you need to know more about Arpita Mukherjee whose residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate.
All you need to know more about Arpita Mukherjee whose residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate.
Listen to this article
As much as ₹20 crore cash have been recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Arpita Mukherjee's residence who is known to be a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. The amount is suspected to be the proceeds of an alleged teacher recruitment scam.