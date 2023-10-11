What Is Hamas? What to Know About the Militant Group Fighting Israel
SummaryHamas upended the stability of the entire Middle East when its fighters surged into Israel from the Gaza Strip. What exactly are its objectives?
Hamas upended the stability of the entire Middle East when its fighters surged into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7. Israelis across the political spectrum were shocked by the scale of the assault and the extent of the violence. Some called it Israel’s 9/11 for how some of the world’s best trained and equipped security forces were caught unprepared and powerless to ward off the incursions. At least 900 people were killed and dozens of others taken hostage.