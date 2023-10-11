What Is Hamas? What to Know About the Militant Group Fighting Israel

The timing, however, may have been dictated by Iran. The Wall Street Journal has reported how Tehran sent top military and diplomatic officials to meet with the leadership of both Hamas and Hezbollah, which operates in southern Lebanon, in the weeks and months before Oct. 7, hoping to direct its allies in a coordinated attack on Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was facing increasing opposition over his plans to limit the power of the country’s judges, leaving Israel badly divided. More important, perhaps, the attack was aimed at disrupting U.S.-brokered talks to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel that Iran and the Palestinians saw as a threat, senior Hamas and Hezbollah members said.