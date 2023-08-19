What is the future of the BRICS?
Summary
- Vladimir Putin’s absence at a forthcoming annual summit reflects a broader struggle between its members
ON AUGUST 22ND the 15th annual summit of the BRICS—a group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—takes place in Johannesburg. For the first time one of the bloc’s leaders will be absent. As host, South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, felt he had a responsibility to welcome his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. But as a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, his duty was to detain Mr Putin under the court’s arrest warrant and send him to the Hague to stand trial for war crimes. Russia’s leader has said he will stay away. But Mr Ramaphosa’s dilemma is part of a wider struggle between BRICS members over how to make the group geopolitically relevant. What unites the BRICS, and how much does the group matter?