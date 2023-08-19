What is the future of the BRICS?

The BRICS founders are divided on the prospect of expansion. China and Russia want new members. The criteria and procedures for expansion were on the agenda of last year’s summit. New members, especially stridently anti-American candidates such as Iran, would increase China’s influence and make the BRICS more of an anti-American accord. Mr Putin sees a bigger BRICS as a way of offsetting the Western alliance against Russia. But for the same reasons, expansion is less palatable to Brazil and India. They do not want the club to be more China-centric, nor do they want it to become an overt rival to the West, with which they have better relations than do China or Russia. The summit in Johannesburg can hardly avoid debating expansion. Which view prevails will determine the future shape of the bloc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}