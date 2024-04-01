What now?

The future course of action regarding Katchatheevu is uncertain. While the BJP's renewed attention to this matter may stem from intentions to strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu, challenging the ruling DMK, the Sri Lankan government remains firm in denying fishing rights to Indian fishermen. Some analysts have pointed out that the BJP's focus on Katchatheevu could have more to do with domestic politics as it hopes to make inroads into Tamil Nadu at the expense of the ruling DMK.