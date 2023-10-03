'What Manmohan Singh would be thinking...': PM Modi shreds Congress over caste census in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
PM Modi visits Chhattisgarh, inaugurates projects worth ₹27,000 crore, criticizes Congress ahead of assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects in the Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel-led state. PM Modi inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹27,000 crores in Chhattisgarh.
Ahead of crucial assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said Congress has provided “ghotalebaaz sarkar" to the people of the state and “corruption and crime are at their peak".
The Prime Minister, who inaugurated a steel plant at an event before addressing the rally, said the facility belongs to the people of the state.
The Prime Minister said that steel industries developed here will provide jobs to more than 55,000 people.
PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar.
He inaugurated the steel plant at Nagarnar built at a cost of more than ₹23,800 crore. The steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.
Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.
