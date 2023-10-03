Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects in the Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel-led state. PM Modi inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹27,000 crores in Chhattisgarh.

At the event, PM Modi hit out at Congress, whose Opposition INDIA ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government released the cast-based census. While the Opposition bloc has hailed it as their victory, the leaders of BJP has been quick to hit out at the grand old party and its allies. On Tuesday, PM Modi, who has harped on the fact that UPA government used caste to divide the society said, “Since yesterday, Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq'... I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be thinking." “He used to say that the minority has the first right to the country's resources... But now Congress is saying that the population of the community will decide who will have the first right to the country's resources..." PM Modi added. “So now do they (Congress) want to decrease the rights of the minority? Do they want to remove the minorities?... So, should the Hindus, who have the largest population, come forward and take all their rights?... I am repeating Congress party is no longer being run by Congress people. Senior leaders of Congress are sitting with their mouths shut, neither are they asked, nor do they dare to speak after seeing all this. Now Congress has been outsourced...."PM Modi hit out at Congress at the gathering in Chhattisgarh. "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Ahead of crucial assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said Congress has provided “ghotalebaaz sarkar" to the people of the state and “corruption and crime are at their peak".

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated a steel plant at an event before addressing the rally, said the facility belongs to the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said that steel industries developed here will provide jobs to more than 55,000 people.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar.

He inaugurated the steel plant at Nagarnar built at a cost of more than ₹23,800 crore. The steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.

Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!