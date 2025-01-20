What North Korea gains by sending troops to fight for Russia
Summary
- Resources, technology, experience and a blood-soaked IOU
North Korean television viewers had a treat just after New Year’s Day. The state broadcaster aired “72 Hours", a new film, according to NK News, a North Korean-focused news site. The movie tells the story of the first three days of the Korean war and how the conflict was started by the evil South. (In fact, North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung, launched the initial attack.) Among the propaganda messages embedded in the tale, a big one is the importance of close ties with Moscow. The film’s fans include the Russian ambassador in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.