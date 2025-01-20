What North Korea gains by sending troops to fight for Russia

There are limits to what can be gleaned. Russia may be keener to use North Korean troops as cannon fodder than to involve them in sophisticated operations. Many of the soldiers will never make it back to North Korea, says Jenny Town of the Stimson Centre, a think-tank in Washington. Those who do survive may learn plenty that their regime prefers they had not. Controlling access to information among soldiers on the front is tricky. Troops may also be able to see how wealthy Russia and Ukraine are by comparison with their homeland. “They will come back with valuable experience, but possibly also dangerous ideas," says Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University in Seoul.