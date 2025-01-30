What Syria’s secret police saw as the regime crumbled
Isabel Coles , Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Jan 2025, 04:04 PM IST
SummaryHastily abandoned documents show how the fallen government’s vast intelligence apparatus struggled to comprehend and stop the rapid rebel advance.
Days after rebels routed the Syrian army from a major city in the north, a five-page report landed on the desk of military-intelligence officers in Damascus with an alarming diagnosis.
