What the end of UNRWA would mean for Palestinians
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Jan 2025, 12:14 PM IST
SummaryIsraeli legislation will effectively halt work by Unrwa, the U.N. organization that provides food, education and medical treatment in the Palestinian territories.
BALATA CAMP, West Bank—Saeed Hashash, a father of four, was connected to a dialysis machine when he learned that Israel had passed laws that would halt the operations of the agency that pays for his kidney treatment.
