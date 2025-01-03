What the end of UNRWA would mean for Palestinians

Nablus, the district in which Balata camp sits, is governed by the Palestinian Authority, which would be further strained by having to support people currently reliant on Unrwa. The Palestinian Authority is projected to face a nearly $2 billion budget deficit this year, including millions in tax dollars withheld by Israel, which has said some of those funds are used to promote militancy by providing welfare to the families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israel, including militants.