‘What the hell?’ Europe chafes at America’s protectionist tilt
Andrew Duehren , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
SummaryAfter the Biden administration echoes Trump’s restrictive trade views, European officials worry the U.S. isn’t what it used to be. “The honeymoon is over.”
President Biden’s 2021 declaration that “America is back" was welcomed by European officials eager to move past their trade troubles with the Trump administration.
