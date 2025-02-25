What to know about Elon Musk’s ‘What did you do last week?’ email
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 25 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST
SummaryFederal workers faced conflicting guidance from the president, their agencies and union leaders around a request to detail their professional accomplishments over the past week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The new director of the FBI said over the weekend to staff that they should ‘pause any responses’ to the email.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less