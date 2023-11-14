What to Know About No Labels and Its Possible Presidential Ticket
Julie Bykowicz ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 9 min read 14 Nov 2023, 09:24 PM IST
SummaryThe centrist group, which doesn’t disclose its donors, is weighing whether to offer a 2024 alternative to Donald Trump and President Biden.
A political group called No Labels is trying to qualify for ballots in all 50 states so that it can field a presidential ticket next year. Its argument: Americans want an option other than President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who has a commanding lead in the GOP primary.
