What to Know About No Labels and Its Possible Presidential Ticket

A political group called No Labels is trying to qualify for ballots in all 50 states so that it can field a presidential ticket next year. Its argument: Americans want an option other than President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who has a commanding lead in the GOP primary.

Here’s a look at No Labels, its funding and how its presidential effort is going.

Is No Labels new?

Actually, no. Longtime Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson founded it in 2009 with the aim of promoting centrist policies and bipartisanship in federal politics.

Before this 2024 presidential push, No Labels was probably best known for helping to start the House “Problem Solvers" caucus. In the 2018 midterm elections, the group spent millions of dollars trying to protect those members from primary challenges.

The group’s leadership includes Democrat-turned-independent former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, and Republican ex-Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Pat McCrory of North Carolina, as well as Ben Chavis, a former NAACP executive director.

Is No Labels a political party?

No Labels says it isn’t, and right now it isn’t following the rules of a party, such as disclosing its donors.

A political party fields candidates up and down the ballot, year after year, No Labels says. Since it is only doing work to gain ballot access for one office during one election, it shouldn’t be considered a political party or forced to follow the rules of one.

Yet as it works to gain ballot access, it has to ask voters in some states to identify themselves as members of the No Label party. And the state of Arizona recently recognized the group as a party—to No Labels’ chagrin. No Labels plans to dispute the state’s finding.

Expect more developments on the party-or-not front in the coming months.

Why did No Labels decide to get involved in the presidential race?

Not long after Biden took office, No Labels began polling on his re-election and surveying people across the country. The group says it found that the public is fed up with “political leaders who fixate on yesterday’s hatreds and grievances instead of focusing on the future."

Specifically, No Labels says, Americans don’t want a rematch between Biden, who turns 81 this month, and Trump, a 77-year-old former president facing four criminal indictments. In a recent Wall Street Journal poll, 58% of registered voters viewed each of them unfavorably, while 39% had favorable views of each.

This deep voter unease gives No Labels an opening to field what it calls a “Unity Ticket," the group says.

So who would be the No Labels presidential candidate?

We don’t know—and No Labels says it doesn’t know yet either.

The group also hasn’t explained how it would choose its presidential and vice presidential candidates, saying only that it is working on criteria. It promised to reveal more about its would-be nominating process this fall.

That leaves political observers to speculate about who could be the chosen ones.

The group has a long relationship with Democrat Joe Manchin, a West Virginia senator who announced recently that he won’t run for re-election. But Manchin, at 76, isn’t exactly a fresh face, and No Labels officials have said it would be advantageous to run a Republican at the top of their ticket.

Hogan, a No Labels national co-chair, has flirted with the idea of a presidential run. Retiring Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney also has buzz as a potential presidential candidate and has been involved with No Labels; a Romney spokeswoman said he “is not considering running for president on any ticket."

Another name that has popped up: Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur who sought the Democratic nomination in 2020. He told Politico that he has had conversations with people associated with No Labels.

The group won’t comment on any of that speculation.

When would No Labels announce its ticket?

The group says that after the Super Tuesday primary elections on March 5, it will evaluate whether its ticket has a realistic path to winning the electoral college. That is no easy task. No independent or third-party candidate has won even a single state since George Wallace in 1968.

If No Labels moves forward, it says it will reveal its presidential and vice presidential picks at an April convention in Dallas.

What are the chances a No Labels presidential candidate could win?

First, let’s recall how the presidential election works. A candidate needs 270 out of 538 total electoral votes to win.

In all but two states, Nebraska and Maine, the winner receives all of the state’s electoral votes. That is why places such as Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, with their mixed politics and robust number of electoral votes, become so important.

No Labels says it believes its ticket could reach that magic number, even without winning the popular vote. Other political strategists, including some who work for the centrist group Third Way and the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, call that a pipe dream.

If no candidate reaches 270, the House of Representatives chooses a winner by having each state’s delegation vote for a candidate. The winner would need 26 states. This has happened once in American history, in 1824 when the House chose John Quincy Adams over Andrew Jackson, who had won the popular vote. It didn’t go over well.

The most likely role that No Labels would play in the 2024 election is that of spoiler. Political strategists, as well as election history, suggest an independent or third-party candidate would tip the race to Trump.

So how serious is this whole effort?

They are doing it. No Labels had qualified for the ballot in 12 states as of mid-November, most recently Mississippi. Other states where it will be on the ballot include Arizona and Nevada, both expected to be major presidential battlegrounds.

The group says it needs big money for this undertaking—the signature-gathering and court battles are both costly. Jacobson says No Labels has raised $60 million so far.

Who is funding No Labels?

We don’t know.

No Labels is primarily organized under the 501(c)(4) section of the tax code, meaning it is a nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors.

That nonprofit status also means the public won’t get a glimpse at how much money was really behind this 2024 project for years. No Labels raised about $11.3 million in 2021, according to its most recent tax filing, from July.

No Labels-affiliated political-action committees, which do have to disclose donors to the Federal Election Commission, as well as news releases about events the group has held, provide some donor names.

Harlan Crow, a billionaire real-estate developer, has hosted No Labels events. Investors Nelson Peltz and Howard Marks, hedge-fund manager Louis Bacon and former hedge-fund manager John Arnold helped fund the group’s 2018 midterms project. There is no word on whether any of them have contributed to the 2024 presidential effort.

A No Labels 2024 super PAC had raised about $1.5 million through the end of June, and its FEC filings include about 50 donations of $10,000 to $50,000. Houston philanthropist Wilhelmina Robertson, whose family made a fortune in the oil industry, was the biggest donor, making two donations that totaled $75,000. She couldn’t be reached for comment.

Let’s say No Labels does end up fielding a candidate. Would that person’s funding still be secret?

No, according to No Labels. The group says its chosen ticket will register with the FEC, follow fundraising rules and report donors the way all presidential candidates do.

“If No Labels does end up offering our ballot line to an independent Unity Ticket, our organization will not help fund or run the campaign," the group says on its website.

Its super PAC could spend money on TV ads and other support the same way almost all candidates, including Biden and Trump, benefit from outside groups.

How is this all going over?

Not great, especially in Democratic power circles.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s blunt assessment at a November press conference: “No Labels is perilous to our democracy. I hesitate to say No Labels because they do have labels. They’re called ‘No Taxes for the Rich,’ ‘No Child Tax Credit for Children.’ They’re called ‘Let’s Undo the Affordable Care Act.’"

Biden also has called out the group’s presidential effort—and specifically the role of Lieberman, its founding chairman.

Biden told the news organization ProPublica in an interview published last month that Lieberman knows the effort would help Trump. “That’s a political decision he’s making that I obviously think is a mistake. But he has a right to do that," Biden said.

The group insists it won’t help Trump and instead will draw voters equally from both parties.

“No Labels’ opponents in the political establishment wrap themselves in highflying rhetoric about protecting democracy when they are merely protecting their turf," Lieberman wrote Oct. 12 in a Journal opinion column. “This has been the two-party playbook for decades, and the resulting false binary choice hasn’t served our country well."

Will there be other “No Labels" candidates on the ballot, say running for Senate?

The group said it is interested only in the presidential race. But there is already a big “but."

Arizona elections officials say candidates for state offices can use the No Labels designation on the ballot, rejecting the group’s request that such moves be blocked. One of the aspiring No Labels candidates, Richard Grayson, compared his bid for the state’s utilities regulatory board to “a performance art piece."

In Arizona, newly independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has worked with No Labels and has some donors in common with the group, hasn’t announced whether she will seek re-election. She could in theory use the No Labels ballot line.

What are other key moments to watch for?

With the clock ticking, No Labels is racing to make it onto all of the ballots it can. It still has 38 states to go, plus the District of Columbia.

Even after it wins ballot access in a state, the fight isn’t over. No Labels will be in court in Arizona, and it has been fending off an aggressive effort in Maine by the Democratic secretary of state, who has said its signature-gathering was misleading.

The big reveal, of course, would be the group’s chosen candidate, if it decides to field one.

Write to Julie Bykowicz at julie.bykowicz@wsj.com