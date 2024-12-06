What to know about the civil war in Syria
SummaryRebel forces battling Syria’s Iran- and Russian-backed regime captured the city of Aleppo, a shift in power in the civil war that has been going on for more than a decade.
Islamist rebels launched a large-scale attack on Syrian government forces, causing the largest shift in the balance of power since 2020 in Syria, where more than a decade of war has taken place. Battling Iran- and Russian-backed regime forces, the rebels in a lightning offensive captured Aleppo, which was Syria’s largest city before the war, and then advanced south to the strategic and symbolically important city of Hama. Here’s what to know.