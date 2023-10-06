What to make of a surprise shake-up in China’s nuclear force

Whatever the trigger, their premature removal confirms the biggest clean-out of the military top brass in almost a decade. That suggests that Mr Xi’s efforts to reform the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are facing more obstacles than previously thought. It is also the latest example of his own appointees running into trouble, in what some see as a sign of his own misjudgment, and of divisions within the elite. Last month saw the equally sudden removal as foreign minister of Qin Gang, who was given that post by Mr Xi in December.