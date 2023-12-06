What to watch in the fourth Republican presidential debate
John McCormick , Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Dec 2023, 08:41 AM IST
SummaryNikki Haley is expected to be a top target, with three other candidates on the stage and Donald Trump again skipping the event.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—The Republican presidential primary debate stage will shrink to four participants Wednesday evening, with the event expected to focus on two remaining competitors vying to be the main 2024 alternative to former President Donald Trump.
