What to Watch in the Third Republican Presidential Debate

The Republican presidential primary debate stage Wednesday evening will shrink from seven to five participants, but the central character—former President Donald Trump—will still be absent and is likely to keep benefiting as his challengers beat each other up.

The third debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be moderated by Lester Holt and Kristen Welker of NBC News and Hugh Hewitt of the Salem Radio Network. It will air on broadcast and cable television and be streamed on NBCNews.com and Rumble.

Here is a closer look at how the candidates will likely tackle the two-hour session at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County:

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has moved up in polls in recent weeks, is likely to be a top target as others try to slow her momentum.

Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have both boosted their criticism of her, and the former United Nations ambassador will likely be in the center of the action. If attacks start flying in her direction, don’t be surprised to hear her drop a “bless your heart," a popular Southern phrase Haley likes that she has described as a “nice way of kicking with a smile."

Strong reviews for Haley’s two previous debate performances have boosted her standing with some donors and GOP voters. The emergence of the Israel-Hamas war has also given her foreign-policy experience some added shine.

An Iowa Poll late last month showed Haley tied with DeSantis for second place in the state that will host the first nominating contest on Jan. 15. Both are well behind Trump, who also enjoys a massive lead in national polls of the GOP field.

Haley and DeSantis have sparred in recent days over China and her efforts as governor to recruit Chinese companies to South Carolina a decade ago. Hawkish stances toward China are a staple on the GOP campaign trail, as the Asian giant becomes a greater economic and military threat to the U.S.

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis enters the debate having secured the prized endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday, a boost in a state he has staked his hopes on. Reynolds argues that Trump can’t win a general election, though some new polling shows him beating Biden in a number of key battleground states. DeSantis remains in a challenging position in the race, as his poll standing declines and he encounters fundraising challenges. He has done well in the debates, but will continue to be compared with a formidable Haley.

The Florida governor will likely look to draw contrasts with Haley, particularly on China. He is also likely to play up efforts in support of Israel, including helping arrange to fly people to the U.S. This week, the Florida Legislature is taking up a DeSantis-pushed bill to expand state sanctions against Iran over its support for Hamas. DeSantis may also criticize Trump for skipping the debate, while accusing the former president of failing to achieve key promises, such as building the border wall.

DeSantis intends to mainly stick to his core messaging, aides said, promoting his record as governor and arguing he is solely qualified to topple Trump. He has tried to appeal both to Trump supporters and those who want someone else, and he has struggled to pull it off. He needs a better-than-average night to capitalize on the good news he got in Iowa.

Donald Trump

So far, Trump hasn’t paid a price for skipping the debates. He argues that with such a large lead he shouldn’t have to endure attacks from his opponents, and he also hasn’t signed the required pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee if it isn’t him. Still, he is likely to be a focus of attention on the debate stage.

Trump will look again to take some of the spotlight by holding a rally in Hialeah, Fla., not far from Miami. The biggest threat to Trump may be his myriad legal problems, which are proving costly and could carry jail time if he’s convicted. DeSantis recently said it would be “fatal" for the GOP if Trump is convicted and also the nominee, but will he or others go farther? So far, Trump has benefited from suggesting the prosecutions are politically motivated, prompting Republican voters to rally around him.

Tim Scott, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has struggled to stand out in the previous debates and needs a more assertive performance if he wants to remain viable. He was backed by just 7% in the Iowa Poll, even though he has heavily focused his campaign in that state and aggressively tried to win over the evangelical Christians who dominate its caucuses. Scott, who was appointed to the Senate in 2012 when Haley was governor, has mostly tried to stay above the fray in previous debates. With fewer participants on the stage, it should help reduce some of the cross-talking that has played out in the previous sessions. His campaign is hoping for a slugfest between Haley and DeSantis, so Scott looks more appealing.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the wealthy biotech company founder who has sold himself as essentially a younger version of Trump, saw an increase in curiosity about his candidacy following the first debate in August when he aggressively asserted himself into almost every debate question. He’s likely to be combative again, especially with Haley, given that the two seem to have developed some animosity during the campaign. His isolationist foreign-policy views tend to run counter to hers, including on assistance to Ukraine.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a strong debater with a long history of knowing how to throw a political punch, is expected to keep his focus on Trump. It often means he is booed by GOP audiences, but he still managed the same level of support in Iowa—4%—as Ramaswamy and he hasn’t even actively campaigned in that state this year.

Missing Candidates

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson won’t be on stage, after they failed to meet the Republican National Committee’s donor and polling requirements for participation. Both are barely registering in state or national polls, and Hutchinson also failed to qualify for the second debate.This is also the first debate since former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race.Additional departures before the Iowa caucuses wouldn’t be surprising, although both Ramaswamy and Burgum are wealthy individuals who can afford to heavily self-finance their campaigns.

Write to John McCormick at mccormick.john@wsj.com and Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

