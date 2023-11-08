What to Watch in the Third Republican Presidential Debate
John McCormick ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 08 Nov 2023, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryNikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are battling to lead a thinning field of primary challengers to Donald Trump, who will skip the Miami event to do a rally nearby.
The Republican presidential primary debate stage Wednesday evening will shrink from seven to five participants, but the central character—former President Donald Trump—will still be absent and is likely to keep benefiting as his challengers beat each other up.
