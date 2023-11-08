What to Watch in the Third Republican Presidential Debate

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has struggled to stand out in the previous debates and needs a more assertive performance if he wants to remain viable. He was backed by just 7% in the Iowa Poll, even though he has heavily focused his campaign in that state and aggressively tried to win over the evangelical Christians who dominate its caucuses. Scott, who was appointed to the Senate in 2012 when Haley was governor, has mostly tried to stay above the fray in previous debates. With fewer participants on the stage, it should help reduce some of the cross-talking that has played out in the previous sessions. His campaign is hoping for a slugfest between Haley and DeSantis, so Scott looks more appealing.