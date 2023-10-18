What we know about the Gaza hospital blast
SummaryThe explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital that killed hundreds of people was one of the deadliest incidents of violence in the Gaza Strip.
A blast Tuesday at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people and overwhelmed medical facilities in the enclave already operating at maximum capacity. The attack came hours before President Biden was expected to visit Israel in a show of support and had immediate reverberations throughout the Arab world. Here is a look at what transpired.