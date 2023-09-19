What will Indonesia look like after Jokowi leaves?
Summary
- The president’s legacy is not guaranteed
During his final term as Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo has played the global statesman. He hosted leaders from across the region at the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta from September 5th to 7th. In August he bagged economic deals during a tour of Africa. He will attend the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi on September 9th, having hosted last year’s event, and plans to visit Saudi Arabia soon, too.