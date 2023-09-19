What will Indonesia look like after Jokowi leaves?

When Jokowi became president in 2014, he was like no leader the country had ever seen: a furniture-maker who was raised in a riverside shack, he had no connection to the army or any prominent family. He is most at home inquiring about the price of onions at a market or handing out T-shirts to the crowds that throng to catch a glimpse of him wherever he goes. He has revolutionised Indonesian politics by yoking a savvy social-media operation to a relentless focus on economic growth. Yet three big uncertainties hang over his legacy: whether Indonesia’s economy will continue to grow; whether his successor will preserve his policies; and whether the country can maintain a balancing act in a divided world.