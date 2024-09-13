The BJP drew the ire of the Opposition after its TN unit shared a video purportedly showing the owner of Annapoorna restaurant ‘apologising’ to Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘raising issues on GST.’

A controversy erupted after BJP's Tamil Nadu unit tweeted a video of Annapoorna restaurant chain owner Srinivasan "apologising" to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a private conversation. The "apology" reportedly came after he publicly highlighted the challenges faced by business owners due to varying GST rates on different items. The video sparked outrage from the Opposition, which accused the BJP of "forcing" the businessman to apologise to Sitharaman.

Here's what happened: During a meeting with business owners and FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Sri Annapoorna restaurant owner Srinivasan raised challenges about complications in GST rules and billing and how they are affecting businesses and customers.

"There is 5 percent GST on sweets but 12 percent on savouries. There is an 18 per cent GST on cream-filled buns, whereas there is no GST on buns. Customers often complain, saying, 'Just give me the bun, I will add the cream and jam myself'," the Annapoorna owner said, prompting laughter from the audience and the finance minister.

Nirmala Sitharaman listened and assured him the issues would be looked into.

Later, the Tamil Nadu BJP unit shared a video that purportedly showed Srinivasan “apologising" to Nirmala Sitharaman and clarifying that he did not belong to any political party.

State BJP president Annamalai also issued an apology after the video, which appeared to be a "private conversation," surfaced.

WHAT DID THE OPPOSITION SAY? Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said while PM Narendra Modi rolled out a red carpet to demands of his “billionaire friend," the restaurant owner's request was met with “arrogance and outright disrespect."

“When the owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks our public servants for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with arrogance and outright disrespect. Yet, when a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire national assets, Modi Ji rolls out the red carpet," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He added: "Our small business owners have already endured the blows of demonetisation, an inaccessible banking system, tax extortion and a disastrous GST. The last thing they deserve is further humiliation. But when the fragile egos of those in power are hurt, it seems humiliation is exactly what they'll deliver."