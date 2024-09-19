When party propaganda falls flat
Summary
- To control ethnic Mongolians, Xi Jinping revives a Mao-era tool
China’s Communist Party has an Astroturf problem. For a decade, the party has worked to revive grassroots networks that withered during the me-first, get-rich-quick years of the 1990s and 2000s. Under Xi Jinping, China’s leader since 2012, vast resources have been deployed to make the party a growing presence in everyday life. Alongside lessons in Xi Jinping Thought, Maoist campaigns and slogans have been resurrected, tapping into popular nostalgia for a time when China was poor but more equal.