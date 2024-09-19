When party propaganda falls flat

This Mao-era propaganda tool was all but forgotten in the boom decades that followed China’s embrace of capitalism. It enjoyed sudden, renewed fame after 2017, when Mr Xi wrote to one of the oldest troupes and urged it to “carry forward the fine tradition of the Ulan Muqir, put down roots and serve the herders". Quickly, officials scrambled to create new troupes, eventually dispatching 3,500 performers in 75 Ulan Muqir groups to all corners of Inner Mongolia. More than a mere public service, these “grassroots cultural teams" represent “heart, sincerity and warmth", according to the People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece. Today Ulan Muqir troupes perform in town squares and retirement homes, army bases, schools and mines. Most outdoor shows are packed into the short Mongolian summer, before winter temperatures plunge to -40°C. In Yakeshi, a forestry town, a battered Jiefang (Liberation) lorry was being used as a mobile theatre. Tough enough to reach remote encampments of gers (as Mongolians call the round tents some foreigners call yurts), the Ulan Muqir’s lorry has sides that unfold to make a canopy and stage.