When the Kremlin failed to brainwash them as children, they plotted their escape
Oksana Grytsenko , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
Dozens of Ukrainian children have defied a decade under Russia’s propaganda machine in occupied Ukraine and fled to Ukrainian-held territory.
KYIV, Ukraine—A generation of children who grew up in Russian-occupied Ukraine and whose schooling was saturated in Kremlin propaganda is coming of age.
