When war came to a soccer field, there was no time to flee
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
SummaryA dozen young people gathered in a village in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights died in sight of shelter.
MAJDAL SHAMS, Golan Heights—Local authorities in Majdal Shams recently began preparing for war to come to the village in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights less than 5 miles from the Lebanese border. They installed a bomb shelter just steps away from the town soccer field.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less