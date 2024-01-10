When Washington Calls for Firings, Biden Usually Says No

The lack of transparency around Austin’s medical issues—the defense secretary didn’t inform the White House both times he was hospitalized and transferred authority to run the Pentagon to his deputy—has prompted some Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.), and Trump, to demand his resignation. On Tuesday, four House Republican lawmakers who are former military pilots criticized Austin for a “serious lapse in judgment" and called on him to resign or be dismissed. Other elected Republicans, along with many Democrats, have said he should remain in his post or that it was too early to determine whether he should step down.