While Biden worries about the left, the voters he needs are in the center
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 16 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST
SummaryThe president, some centrists argue, isn’t doing enough to appeal to the moderate and independent voters that tend to decide elections.
WASHINGTON—President Biden’s announcement last week that his administration would seek to forgive billions of dollars’ worth of federal student loans was cheered by progressives, the latest in a string of actions he has taken to shore up support from the left—annoying the center in the process.
